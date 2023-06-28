Emerald Park unveils plans for 2 new rollercoasters

Today, June 27th Charles Coyle, General Manager and son of Emerald Park’s founder Ray Coyle, unveiled a 3D model of two new rollercoasters that will be ready for guests to enjoy in spring 2024. Charles also revealed the name of the new, Celtic themed area at the park, that is equivalent to twice the size of Croke Park! Charles Coyle said: “I am delighted to announce that the new land expansion at Emerald Park will be called ‘Tír na nÓg’, named after the enchanted otherworld of myth and legend! We are hoping to open the area and the two rollercoasters to the public in Spring 2024. This will mark the first fully themed and immersive land at the park and is sure to excite both thrill seekers and family alike.” Construction of the new land started at the beginning of August 2022. However, Emerald Park has been planning these new rides since 2017, with founder Ray Coyle being central to the drive and ambition to create this new area. A total of 85 construction jobs have been created in the course of the build with the involvement of specialist companies from the four corners of Europe coming to Emerald Park Ireland to create this magical new area. With a substantial investment of €22 million, the 6.5 acre land is a first for Emerald Park and has never been seen before in Ireland. Along with the two main rollercoasters, Tír na nÓg will also introduce a third classic theme park attraction, known as a Waveswinger. New food outlets, retail spaces, and an entrance that will create real excitement and wonder, will also all lend to the Irish mythology and fantasy theming across the land. Engineered and designed by a Dutch manufacturing company, Vekoma, who are a major supplier for The Walt Disney Company, the rollercoasters have been designed intricately to create an excitement filled and memorable experience for Emerald Park visitors. The larger rollercoaster, whose name is top secret at the moment, is known as a Suspended Thrill Coaster. With a track above your head, this attraction is not for the faint hearted. Rollercoaster fans can look forward to inversions such as a 360 Zero-G Roll and an Upward Helix, which guarantees a total of five upside down experiences on the ride. With a total track length of 750m, a highest track point of 32m (just higher than the Cú Chulainn Coaster) and speeds of 90km/h it’s a huge exciting addition to Emerald Park. The second coaster, with also a name yet to be revealed, is known as a Family Boomerang, offering a more family friendly riding experience. It includes forward and backward runs on the track and through the station. Guests can anticipate plenty of airtime hills, dives and turns in this unique family coaster. The total track length is 450m, with a highest track point of 25m, and speeds of 60km/h. The name Tír na nÓg is rooted in Irish mythology, stemming from the story of Oisín and Niamh, and their legendary journey to the Land of Eternal Youth. The entire immersive area of Emerald Park will nod to this history with Celtic mythology throughout. To achieve this mystical experience, custom design is managed by leading Dutch theming company, Jora Vision. The theming promises to transport visitors to a different world, so rollercoasters will not be the only thing that guests can look forward to. Creating over 40 additional jobs at Emerald Park when it opens to the public, the land will provide top-end facilities such as new retail spaces, food and drink outlets and concession units. “We are so excited to reveal the name and show everyone the scale of the new rollercoasters coming next year,” said Charles Coyle. “We have been working on this for 5 years with a huge amount of thought, investment, design and research into this area and have taken every aspect of the theming and all audiences into consideration. We will be keeping the 3D model at Emerald Park for the summer but we are then going to take it out on the road at some central locations around the country so people can see exactly what expect at Emerald Park in 2024.” #tirnanog #emeraldpark #rollercoaster