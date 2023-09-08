Elvis Costello performs his hit song 'She' at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

Home > Videos Elvis Costello performs his hit song 'She' at the National Concert Hall in DublinElvis Costello performs his hit song 'She' at the National Concert Hall in DublinOlivia LynottToday at 16:17Elvis Costello performs his hit song 'She' at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Popular VideosMoreWatch – Can Stephen Kenny’s Ireland complete ‘mission impossible’ in Paris?Watch: Ex-Galway star Johnny Glynn involved in controversial flashpoint in club hurling match Latest VideosHelen McEntee at the launch of the community safety plan for the north inner cityThe Left Wing: What are the reasons for Mack Hansen’s omission from the Ireland team?Past Lives Official TrailerTerror suspect’s prison escape ‘clearly pre-planned’ – Met bossElvis Costello performs his hit song 'She' at the National Concert Hall in DublinAnalyst reacts to Apple's shares sliding by more than 6%Rory McIlroy makes seven-year-old boy's day with Make a Wish FoundationStephen Kenny press conference'They've beaten them all already, so why not now' - Expectant Ireland fans embark on world cup journeyIndo World Cup Daily: latest from Ireland’s Captains RunShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsLatest | ‘Wonderful neighbours’ – Wexford community heartbroken after Irish couple killed in Rome road crashIrish NewsJess Redden says newborn is a ‘special gift’ from her late dad on third anniversaryIrish NewsBREAKING | PSNI say 16 officers injured during ‘severe rioting’ in Derry as military grade explosives seized Sex & RelationshipsModern Morals: ‘I have feelings for my son’s teacher and I think it’s mutual – is it inappropriate to ask her out?’ Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsIrish man arrested in Spain after allegedly abandoning rental car following fatal crash16:59Irish NewsWoman (50s) dies after being airlifted from Lough Derg after getting into difficulty while swimming16:56Celebrity NewsChannel 4 will put Hollyoaks episodes on YouTube after E4 airing16:55VideosHelen McEntee at the launch of the community safety plan for the north inner city16:40VideosThe Left Wing: What are the reasons for Mack Hansen’s omission from the Ireland team?16:38VideosPast Lives Official Trailer16:23VideosTerror suspect’s prison escape ‘clearly pre-planned’ – Met boss16:22VideosElvis Costello performs his hit song 'She' at the National Concert Hall in Dublin16:17Celebrity NewsWinners of Portrait Artist of the Year to paint Judi Dench for Sky Arts special16:15Rugby World CupWater breaks approved for Rugby World Cup games16:14