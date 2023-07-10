Elton John tells fans final show of his farewell tour is a 'poignant evening'

Sir Elton John said it was a "poignant evening" as he closed the final show of his mammoth farewell tour in Sweden in spectacular fashion. The 76-year-old musical megastar has been travelling around the globe performing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show since 2018, and his second night at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm finally brought the 330-date run to a close. He ensured his last stop would be memorable as during the two-and-a-half-hour set he performed 23 of his hit songs, wore four dazzling costumes and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also sent a surprise message to thank the musician for all he has done for other artists throughout his career.