Ellie Goulding gets hit with firework during UK festival performance

Home > Videos Ellie Goulding gets hit with firework during UK festival performanceEllie Goulding gets hit with firework during UK festival performance Darragh KellyToday at 10:54Ellie Goulding gets hit with firework during UK festival performance Popular VideosMoreUS man kidnapped as a baby in Pinochet’s Chile reunited with his birth mother for first timeShocking footage of a flight to Mallorca being hit by turbulence during a powerful stormUS Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze during a press conference Latest VideosAfter Bank of Ireland ATM error, why does Ireland keep failing on basic tech infrastructure?Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 31st AugustEllie Goulding gets hit with firework during UK festival performanceDramatic footage shows car getting thrown up in the air as a tornado passedMauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on Chelsea’s interest in Cole PalmerOn This Day In History - August 31stUS Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze during a press conferenceTribute to 'absolute hero' police officer who died following train collision'Unusual piece of data’ caused flight chaos - UKs air traffic control bossRiverdance stars pass on tips to budding Irish dancers from UkraineShow more Top StoriesGaelic Football‘It’s a horrendous few days’ – Ex-Tipperary football manager David Power on the trauma of a county shaken by two car tragediesCrimeGangster John Gilligan admits ‘I’m going to hell’ as he recalls life of crime in new TV showPoliticsSports Minister Catherine Martin and TD husband Francis Noel Duffy got free tickets to American football gameCelebrity‘They repainted the whole house’ – Lucy Kennedy on Irish stars being shy to show their homes on TV and who she’d most like to ‘live with’ Latest NewsMoreVideosAfter Bank of Ireland ATM error, why does Ireland keep failing on basic tech infrastructure?12:29TV ReviewsThe secret to living longer? Stop living the way you do now12:20Irish NewsLATEST | ‘Always happy and always a smile on your face’ – tributes to Rosaleen (3) who died after being hit by car in Laois housing estate12:20SportToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 31st August12:15CrimeGangster John Gilligan admits ‘I’m going to hell’ as he recalls life of crime in new TV show12:10World BusinessEurozone inflation flat at 5.3pc in August11:38Irish NewsNurse who said ‘just let him fall’ to colleagues dealing with vulnerable patient struck off11:34Irish BusinessProfits at Irish Ferries owner decline in first half of 202311:20World NewsWomen’s chess master claims she was raped at tournament11:04Celebrity NewsConductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner seeks specialist help after assault allegation11:00