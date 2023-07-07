Elle Edwards’ father brands gunman ‘a coward’ after he is jailed for killing beautician

A gunman who killed a beautician when he opened fire with a sub-machine gun outside a pub on Christmas Eve was branded a “coward” by her father as he was convicted of murder. Elle Edwards, 26, was killed when Connor Chapman, 23, fired 12 shots from the Skorpion pistol into a group of people outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight on December 24 last year. Chapman was convicted of her murder, and seven other counts, following a three-and-a-half-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.