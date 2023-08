Elizabeth Ndudi has gone where no Irish field eventer has ever been – to the top of the medal rostrum at the European U-20 Championships. The 18-year-old Dubliner produced a whopping Irish U-20 record to claim women’s long jump gold at the event in Jerusalem, Israel this morning. Ndudi becomes just the eighth Irish athlete to strike gold in the 53-year history of the championships, a victory she described as “mind blowing.”