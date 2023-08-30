Electoral Commission’s new review recommends 14 extra TDs

The country will vote for an extra 14 new TDs at the next general election. The Electoral Commission’s first review of the constituency boundaries has recommended the creation of 174 Dáil seats for the next national vote. This will see the number of constituencies increased by four to 43. There will be 13 three seater constituencies which is an increase of four on the last election, 15 four seaters which is a reduction of two and 15 five seaters which is an increase of two. Only seven constituencies will remain entirely unchanged since boundaries were last reviewed and they are; Clare, Cork South West, Donegal, Dublin Central, Kerry, Limerick County and Waterford. Electoral Commission Chair and Supreme Court Judge Justice Marie Baker the recommendation for 174 TDs across 43 constituencies is the “product of detailed analysis of constitutional and statutory limits. It arrives at a solution which best fits the needs of the country as a whole, as our population expands.”