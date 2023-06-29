Eight things we learned from RTÉ bosses at the Oireachtas Media Committee

1. The mystery €120,000 payment…that wasn’t

When the scandal first broke, the national broadcaster said Mr Tubridy’s earnings for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 were understated by €120,000.

But RTÉ chiefs told the committee that the €120,000 wasn’t paid, even though the issue is under investigation.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster then asked if it was €50,000, €50,000 and €20,000 over the three years and he said: “Yeah.”

2. Ryan Tubridy was due a "loyalty bonus" of €120,000 at the end of his contract

“That was never paid, it was never accrued for in the accounts. But for an unexplained reason, that €120,000 was credited against his earnings in between 2017 and 2019.

That’s under investigation at the moment by Grant Thornton,” said Mr Collins.

3. Verbal agreements

Mr Lynch said when the "verbal guarantee" was given on May 7 via a Microsoft Teams call, Mr Tubridy's earnings should have been declared.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne said Noel Kelly is able to “dictate contracts to RTÉ” and said it was “unbelievable” that RTÉ operates on partially verbal agreements.

4. Dee Forbes was asked to resign

Chair of RTÉ Board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, revealed that she asked director general Dee Forbes for her resignation on June 16.

Later on in the committee, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said she did not tell Media Minister Catherine Martin during her meeting last Saturday that she sought Ms Forbes’ resignation.

5. Director general and chief financial officer knew of €75,000 since early March

Mr Collins said he knew since “early March” of the issues surrounding the €75,000 payments despite earlier in the committee saying they were only made aware around St Patrick’s Day.

“The issue was flagged whenever it was, early March at that stage. “I was spoke to, the director general was spoke to.”

6. Ryan Tubridy is not coming back to RTÉ…yet

When asked by Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe what are the editorial reasons behind Mr Tubridy being off air, Mr Lynch said:

“We wouldn’t give our platform or airwaves to someone who is a public figure or who is involved in a controversy.” “Ryan Tubridy entered a lawful contract with RTÉ,” he said.

“This is not an editorial issue, this is a significant failure in terms of controls.”

7. Patrick Kielty’s pay

A committee within RTÉ has to meet on Friday over Mr Kielty’s pay but Media Committee chair and Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth asked if his salary could be published on Friday evening or Monday morning at the “latest”.

8. Snipes between Board chair and CFO

Chief financial officer Richard Collins said several times throughout the course of the meeting that the €75,000 payments were signed off by director general Dee Forbes.

“From a control point of view I took comfort from the fact that they were approved by the director general,” he said at one stage

However, RTÉ Board chair, Súin Ní Raghallaigh, spoke about “cultural issues” within the organisation and at one point, perhaps inadvertently, appeared to snipe at Mr Collins.

“I accept that we have a cultural issue within the organisation - it’s a culture that’s in there that accepts, ‘Well, that’s approved by the DG so we’re not going to talk about it’.”