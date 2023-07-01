Eight RTE presenters have been given brand new cars

Some of RTE’s biggest stars have been given brand new cars, including SUVs worth upwards of €70,000, as part of lucrative brand deals for TV and radio personalities.

Dermot Bannon, Kathryn Thomas, Lottie Ryan, Baz Ashmawy, Anna Geary, Carl Mullan, Doireann Garrihy and Hugh Wallace have all benefited from “ambassador” roles with car brands - with some being given a variety of new cars to drive over a number of years.

All but Mr Wallace are represented by NK Management, the influential Irish talent agency that represents Ryan Tubridy and the lion’s share of the household names who present publicly funded TV and radio shows.

Deals between presenters and brands are separate to their RTE contracts, but the Public Accounts Committee heard this week that such deals have to be approved by a line manager at the publicly funded broadcaster.