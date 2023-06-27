ECB chief vows to 'reset cricket' as report concludes racism and sexism are rife

Racism is entrenched in cricket and women routinely experience sexism and misogyny within the sport, a new report has concluded. The sport continues to be elitist, with little to no focus given to addressing class barriers, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report ‘Holding Up A Mirror To Cricket’, said. More than 4,000 people responded to the ICEC’s call for evidence when it was putting the report together, with one in two saying they had experienced discrimination within the game.