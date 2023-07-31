Dublin players visit Temple St Children's Hospital

The All-Ireland winning Dublin team paid a visit to the children’s hospital at Temple Street today, meeting some of the young fans who were unable to make it to Croke Park on Sunday.

Dublin dethroned last year’s senior football champions with a two-point victory over Kerry yesterday, with the final 15-minutes of the game a talking point amongst staff, parents and patients as they awaited their moment with the squad.

A sea of blue jerseys greeted players as they arrived at the hospital, with the silverware held high as they offered photos and fist-bumps to waiting patients.

Adam Fitzpatrick – who turns 11 tomorrow – was due to sit beside his dad Fran at the match in Croke Park, but instead watched the nail-biting game from Temple Street.

The visiting players today signed Adam’s match programme before he posed with his dad and mum Aisling with the Sam Maguire cup.