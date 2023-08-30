Drone footage shows remarkable progress being made on new multi-million Euro link road in Louth

Drone footage shot by Drogheda Independent photographer, Paul Connor, shows steady progress is being made on the new Port Area Northern Cross Route (PANCR) in Drogheda.

The first phase of the new road links the Rosehall roundabout to the north of town to the Ballymakenny Road, with additional access to Twenties Lane.

The footage shows that tarmac has already been laid between Rosehall and Twenties Lane, while the remaining section, as far as Ballymakenny Road, looks like it should be surfaced in the coming weeks. Sections of footpath have also been installed, leading to hopes locally that the new vital link road will open to traffic in the not-too-distant future.

The road will eventually run all the way to Drogheda Port on the eastern side of Drogheda, but in the meantime, phase one will provide huge traffic relief for motorists using the Dublin Road, Ballymakenny Road and Twenties Lane.

It will also open up the northern side of town for extensive housing development, with a number of projects already green-lighted by planning authorities.