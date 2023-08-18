Drone display lit up night sky with public safety message

A dramatic drone display lit up the night sky of a Welsh coastal town to deliver a serious public safety message. The drones took to the sky in Tenby, Wales, as part of a Ministry of Defence (MOD) campaign to remind locals and holidaymakers of the simple actions they should take to stay safe when using military training land. The display, made up of 100 drones, used a series of stunning aerial images to show how quickly military training areas can change from calm surroundings to combat zones. Moving lights transformed kites into military helicopters and mountain bikers into tanks during the display, which was part of the MOD’s Respect the Range safety campaign. Respect the Range aims to raise awareness and understanding of the personal safety risks that the public face when accessing military land, including live firing, unexploded ordnance and fast-moving military vehicles.