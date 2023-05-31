Dramatic footage shows car swerving and smashing through wall of house

Video footage shows the dramatic moment a car crashes into the wall of a house after repeatedly veering across a main road in Co Roscommon. Footage captured from a vehicle travelling behind the car shows it being driven erratically and veering across the central line several times, before eventually hitting the front garden wall of a house. Security camera footage from the front of the house also shows the moment the car smashes through the wall. Gardai said they were investigating the collision that happened in the Cloonfree area of Strokestown at around 4pm on May 27. “One male (40s) was arrested and taken to Roscommon Garda Station where he was later released pending further investigations,” gardaí said.