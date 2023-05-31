Dramatic car chase in Tallaght

Three suspected members of a notorious burglary gang are in garda custody this afternoon after they were arrested following a terrifying pursuit with gardai in south Dublin.

Gardai became aware of an attempted break-in at a home in Ballinteer, south Dublin at lunchtime today. Officers noticed that the car involved in the break-in was a vehicle that is wanted in connection with multiple recent burglaries in south Dublin and Co Meath.

It is a high powered Audi that has been observed with numerous false number plates including them brazenly a registration plate number belonging to an official garda vehicle.

The car then sped from the Ballinteer area and travelled onto the M50 where it was pursued by a number of garda vehicles for around 10 minutes. There was multiple counts of dangerous driving on the motorway which continued after the culprits left the motorway at the Tallaght exit.