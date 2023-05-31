Dramatic car chase in Tallaght

Dramatic car chase in Tallaght

Darren Halley

Three suspected members of a notorious burglary gang are in garda custody this afternoon after they were arrested following a terrifying pursuit with gardai in south Dublin.

Gardai became aware of an attempted break-in at a home in Ballinteer, south Dublin at lunchtime today. Officers noticed that the car involved in the break-in was a vehicle that is wanted in connection with multiple recent burglaries in south Dublin and Co Meath.

It is a high powered Audi that has been observed with numerous false number plates including them brazenly a registration plate number belonging to an official garda vehicle.

The car then sped from the Ballinteer area and travelled onto the M50 where it was pursued by a number of garda vehicles for around 10 minutes. There was multiple counts of dangerous driving on the motorway which continued after the culprits left the motorway at the Tallaght exit.

Popular VideosMore