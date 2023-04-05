Dowser, 82, claims to be able to find gold, gas and water on Google Earth

A fisherman who became a dowser to save his local river has since forged a 34-year career in the profession and claims to be able to find gold, gas and water through Google Earth by waving objects near a computer screen, adding that sceptics “simply do not know”. Peter Taylor, 82, from Mold in North Wales, has been using his divination powers to scour the planet for water, rare stones, precious metals and even shipwrecks since 1989, and claims to have hit the bullseye on almost every occasion – only failing a handful of times.