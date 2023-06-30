'Don't go anywhere' - President Joe Biden walks away during presenter's live interview outro
A clip from an MSNBC interview with President Joe Biden has gone viral after the President left his seat while the presenter was delivering her outro. The twenty minute interview conducted by host Nicolle Wallace had wrapped up moments earlier, however President Biden had stayed on to continue the chat. Host Nicole Wallace had still not signed off for the live interview however and had to do so as President Joe Biden got up and left his seat.