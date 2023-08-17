Donohoe: Bank outage ‘extremely serious’ but didn’t damage Ireland’s reputation

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the outage of Bank of Ireland services on Tuesday afternoon was “extremely serious and is of concern”. His comments were made as Bank of Ireland moved to assure customers that their account balances should now be up to date. An outage on Tuesday evening caused by what the bank said was a technical glitch resulted in customers not being able to check how much money was in their accounts or to transfer money. But queues formed at ATMs in various locations as some people posted on social media to say that they could top up other banking apps or withdraw cash in larger amounts than what they believed was in their Bank of Ireland account. The bank quickly moved to remind customers that any amounts withdrawn would appear in their accounts, and has advised anyone who is now in financial distress or overdrawn to contact them for advice. Images and videos of lengthy queues at ATMs in Ireland have made international news, and the outage has prompted the Central Bank of Ireland to establish “a full account” of what happened. Mr Donohoe, who is also president of the Eurogroup, said on Thursday that he does not believe international damage has been done to Ireland’s economic reputation in the wake of the episode.