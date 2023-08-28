Donald Trump to stand trial next year over bid to overturn election result

A judge has set a trial date of March 4 for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The decision by US district judge Tanya Chutkan denied a defence request to push the trial back until April 2026, about a year and a half after the 2024 election, but also sets it later than the January date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team. Judge Chutkan made it clear to both sides at the start of Monday’s status conference that neither proposal was acceptable. Trump, a Republican, was charged earlier this month in a four-count indictment with scheming to undo his loss to Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the 2020 election. The federal election subversion prosecution is one of four criminal cases against Trump. Mr Smith’s team has brought a separate federal case accusing Trump of illegally retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his property in Palm Beach, Florida, and refusing to give them back. That case is set for trial next May 20. Mr Trump also faces state cases in New York and Georgia.