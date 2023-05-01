Donald Trump lands in Scotland to open new golf course

Donald Trump has arrived in Scotland to visit one of his golf courses. The former US president said on Truth Social – the social media platform he owns – that he is going to the Menie Estate near Aberdeen to open a “spectacular” second golf course. He and his son Eric arrived at Aberdeen Airport at about 11.30am and were met by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade. His mother, Mary, was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to the US. Following his time in Scotland, he will head to his golf course in Doonbeg on Ireland’s west coast.