Donald Trump draws thousands to small South Carolina city for campaign rally

Former US president Donald Trump has marked a return to the large-scale rallies of his previous presidential campaigns, speaking to thousands gathered in the streets of a small South Carolina city ahead of the July 4 holiday. Speaking to a roaring crowd on Saturday, Mr Trump said: “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be to kick off the Fourth of July weekend than right here on Main St, with thousands of hardworking South Carolina patriots who believe in God, family and country.” It was not immediately clear how many people had gathered in the streets of downtown Pickens, a small city in South Carolina’s conservative Upstate of around 3,400 residents.