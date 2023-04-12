Donald Trump criticises Joe Biden's Ireland visit as he describes New York court date experience
PA Media
Donald Trump's comments came in his first interview since facing criminal charges in the US.
In personal dig at President Biden, and without mentioning the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Trump said: “He's now in Ireland, he's not going to have a news conference, when the world is exploding.
"I own property in Ireland. I'm not going to Ireland, the world is exploding around us.”