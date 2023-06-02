DNG presents 3 Hollybrook House

After the massive initial outlay to acquire a true country house mansion, comes the similarly enormous annual energy and maintenance costs associated with huge period buildings. That said, there are few Irish mansions more fabulous than Hollybrook House outside Bray, Co Wicklow, once the seat of the baronet Hodsons, including the painter/architect Sir George Hodson, who built it. Hollybrook was the long-time home to best-selling fantasy novelist Katherine Kurtz and for 100 years home to the famous Hollybrook Harp, now held by the National Museum and recently subject to an exciting experimental archaeology music research project. Designed in the Tudor Revival style by William Vitruvious Morrison in 1831, Hollybrook has been described as “an elegant essay of granite ashlar with transom and mullioned windows, gables and tall stacks” and it comes with a clock tower.