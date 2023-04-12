DJ Tim Westwood interviewed under caution by police on sexual misconduct claims

Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been interviewed twice under police caution after allegations of sexual misconduct. The Metropolitan Police said officers were investigating five accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016. Last year, a statement from a representative of Westwood said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour. “In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially. “Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.” His representatives have been contacted for further comment.