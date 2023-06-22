Deirdre O'Callaghan serenaded with ‘Happy Birthday’ as she claims Special Olympics silver

A bustling crowd of Irish and international supporters serenaded Dublin’s Deirdre O’Callaghan with a rendition of Happy Birthday as she coupled her 42nd year with a silver medal at the Special Olympics World Games.

The Special Olympian from Finglas – who claimed her first medal at the Dublin games in 2003 – was a quite the celebrity signing autographs after she landed a podium in the 200m kayaking at Grunau Lake, just outside central Berlin.