Defeat ends Ireland's hopes of progression to last 16 place in World Cup

Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the World Cup ended with a 2-1 defeat to Canada in Perth. Captain Katie McCabe scored a historic goal for Ireland after three minutes but a Megan Connolly own goal and a second half strike from Adriana Leon ensured the win for the reigning Olympic champions. Ireland play Nigeria in their final group game on Monday after which they will return home. Dave Kelly talks through the highs and lows of a game that started so well for Vera Pauw's side.