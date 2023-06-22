Declan Foley was in shock when his school principal made a surprise visit out to Berlin

Tipperary’s Declan Foley (16) was in shock when his school principal made a surprise visit out to Berlin this morning to see him perform.

Amidst the hugging, Declan – who attends Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel – told his principal “I think you missed me very much”. "I’ve come all the way to Berlin to see you. But you’re worth it, you’re a superstar. Everybody in school is just all the time, looking at their phones going, ‘how’s Declan doing, how’s Declan doing?’. So proud,” Siobhán Keyes-Ryan said. Declan’s grandfather, Patrick Cleere, said was also beaming with pride at the 16-year-old representing Ireland.