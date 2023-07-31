David Hunter ‘wishes he could describe feeling’ after release from Cyprus prison
Retired British miner David Hunter said he couldn’t find the words to describe his feelings as he stood outside a Cypriot court as a free man for the first time in 19 months. Hunter, 76, was released from prison on Monday shortly after being sentenced for the manslaughter of his seriously ill wife Janice. The pensioner was jailed for two years, but allowed to walk free almost immediately, having already served 19 months in custody.