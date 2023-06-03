Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara reflect on Friday's League of Ireland action
Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara
Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara reflect on Friday's League of Ireland action with Shamrock Rovers returning to the top of the table after overcoming another red card setback against Dundalk with rivals Derry City dropping points at home to Shelbourne. Bohemians, St Patrick's Athletic and Cork City all enjoyed welcome victories while Galway United dropped points at the top of the First Division.