Dalai Lama apologises after asking boy to suck on his tongue

The Dalai Lama has apologised after a video showed him asking a young boy to suck on his tongue. The moment occurred after the boy asked to hug the Tibetan spiritual leader at a public event in February. Since the video has gone viral, the Dalai Lama has issued a statement apologising for the incident. A post on the spiritual leader's official read 'His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.'