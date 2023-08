Dáithí Ó Sé sings with Hayley Conlon in the Fleadh in Mullingar

Daithí Ó Sé singing with Hayley Conlon after bumping into him on Market Square in Mullingar on Friday. Presenters, Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin were broadcasting ive from Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar.