DAA CEO introduces new C3 Technology - A game changer in airport security and passenger experience
Darragh Kelly
Kenny Jacobs, CEO of Dublin Airport Authority unveils the revolutionary C3 Technology, set to transform airport security and enhance the passenger experience. This cutting-edge CAT scan technology eliminates the need for passengers to remove items from their bags, ensuring faster and hassle-free screenings. With trials already underway in both terminals and plans to expand its implementation, Kenny Jacobs highlights the significant improvements in compliance, productivity, and overall airport operations.