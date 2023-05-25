Cullentra Lodge, Wexford

With Wexford statistically getting more sunshine than any other county in Ireland, it’s little wonder that in recent years the Model County has seen more and more people calling the place home. Whether professionals who’ve recently obtained a more flexible work/life balance or those retiring from the capital to enjoy sun, sea, sand and golf courses, Wexford has become a favoured destination for people to invest. In terms of the type of properties that may interest such people, few will tick more boxes than Cullentra Lodge. Situated in Ferrycarrig, five minutes from the heart of Wexford town, it’s an idyllic escape overlooking the River Slaney.