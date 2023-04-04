Cristian Stellini criticises Tottenham for failing to hold on against Everton

Interim boss Cristian Stellini accused his Tottenham players of being unable to stick to a plan as life after Antonio Conte began in familiar fashion with a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Stellini, who was Conte’s assistant, was taking charge of Spurs for the first time since his fellow Italian’s exit in the wake of his explosive press conference following the 3-3 draw against Southampton before the international break.

And this was an unwelcome sequel at Goodison Park as Spurs were unable to hold on to a lead against 10 men.