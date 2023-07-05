Crisis in RTÉ - the latest pay scandal bombshells, plus Ryan Tubridy to meet committees

New details of RTÉ's pay scandal have come to the public's attention with reports issued to Oireachtas members last night, and a Media Committee meeting hearing today. Under questioning by TDs, RTE senior staff and board members were once again quizzed over spending at the state-funded station. In this extra episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Phillip Ryan, political editor at the Irish Independent to hear more from today's proceedings.