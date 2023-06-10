Cork GAA legend Teddy McCarthy laid to rest in Glanmire, Co. Cork

The deep admiration and respect felt for GAA and Cork legend Teddy McCarthy across the country was laid bare at his funeral mass in St Joseph’s Church in Springhill today. The 57-year-old Glanmire All Ireland winner died suddenly on Tuesday evening and tributes have continued to flow from sporting comrades, political leaders and others since then. Mr McCarthy remains the only player to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football medals in the same year, when Cork rose to the top in both codes in 1990. Father Pat Fogarty, co-parish priest of Glanmire, said entire community was “stopped in their tracks” upon hearing the news of Teddy’s sudden and untimely death.