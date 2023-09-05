Conor McGregor receives Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt after ‘20 years of hard work’

Despite not being in the octagon for over two years, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has not just been doing nothing in terms of adding to his competitiveness for an expected return to MMA.

On Monday, the Dubliner revealed on social media that he has received a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu from his long-time coach, John Kavanagh of SBG Ireland, following “20 years of hard work”.

In a post to his Instagram, the 35-year-old said he was proud of the achievement and thanked his team for all their support.

Sharing pictures of him receiving the coveted belt, McGregor said: "Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor, @coach_kavanagh of @sbgireland! 20 years of hard work!

"Thank you, John, for everything over the years, and to all of my team mates throughout this incredible jiu jitsu journey! Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart!"

He went on: "A Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, wow! Praise be to God and then Helio.

"I’ll be in the Gi in it tomorrow Helio, I promise, and I cannot wait!! What a buzz."