Conflicting committee statements from Adrian Lynch and Noel Kelly

Adrian Lynch of RTE said in his opening statement today (9.30am): “We contend that the payments of €75,000 for years 2 and 3 of the commercial contract were pursued by NK Management, despite it knowing that the Renault contract was no longer in place.” This would strengthen the case for repayment, added to the fact that Noel Kelly had been “pushing” for RTE to underwrite what was going to be a three-year side-deal between RTE and Renault. But Mr Kelly said (Tues 11 July 1.45pm): “We had no reason to think Astus [the barter account] was linked to RTÉ or that it was acting on behalf of RTÉ. We had no idea it might be making payments to us on behalf of RTÉ or that the payments were linked to RTÉ underwriting the Renault contract. RTÉ never said that to us. Astus never said that to us. Renault never said that to us.” He and Mr Tubridy insist that the RTE underwriting was a safety net in the unlikely event of something going terribly wrong, in which case it was always expected another sponsor would come in. Yet Renault pulled out after one year of what was always a “cost-neutral” deal for them that provided lavish TV advertising plus personal Ryan Tubridy appearances and a Late Late Show dummy set at car dealerships. Peculiarities here have yet to be teased out.