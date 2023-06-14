‘Compassion and understanding needed when future of Grenfell Tower is decided’

Any decision on the future of Grenfell Tower must have bereaved families at the forefront, a survivor of the blaze said, as the Government pledged to support the creation of a “fitting and lasting memorial” to honour those who died. Compassion and understanding will be needed in the process and once decisions are made, Edward Daffarn said, adding that it is likely no-one will get exactly what they would want on the site. The Grenfell United committee member was speaking ahead of the sixth anniversary of the fire on June 14 2017.