Community ‘broken’ after death of eight-year-old girl at Cork beach, says Simon Coveney

The community is “broken” after the death of an eight-year-old girl who went missing at a beach in Co Cork, Simon Coveney has said. A major search was launched after the alarm was raised at Fountainstown Beach near Crosshaven at around 4.40pm on Tuesday. Members of An Garda Siochana, the Coast Guard, the RNLI, fire services, and Mallow River Rescue were involved in the effort. The body of the child was recovered from the water at around 7.45pm. Speaking to the media in Co Wicklow ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Enterprise Minister and Cork TD Mr Coveney said it has been a summer of tragic deaths.