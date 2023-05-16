CIA release video to recruit Russian spies, asking applicants to contact through dark web

The CIA have released a video recruiting Russian spies, asking applicants to contact through a portal on the dark web.

The CIA released the video on social media, writing: "Our global mission demands that individuals be able to reach out to the CIA securely from anywhere.

"This video shows fictionalized Russians making the difficult but important decision to secretly contact CIA.

"At CIA, we have a solemn duty to protect those who work with us around the world. If you’re reaching out to CIA to share information about Russia, please do so securely via our portal on the dark web."