A cigar smoked by Sir Winston Churchill during the Second World War is going on sale at auction on June 16. The wartime prime minister gave the cigar to Hugh Stonehewer-Bird, consul general in Rabat, Morocco, at an event Mr Stonehewer-Bird hosted for him during the conflict. Preserved ever since in a glass jar, the piece of history is being sold by Hansons Auctioneers with a guide price of £600-£900.