Christian Eriksen returning to team training ahead of schedule – Erik ten Hag

Christian Eriksen looks set to make an early comeback from an ankle injury after Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag revealed the midfielder is back in team training from Tuesday. The 31-year-old has established himself as a key player since moving to Old Trafford in the summer on a free transfer following a successful short-term stint at Wednesday’s opponents Brentford. Eriksen made 31 appearances and was a near ever-present before being sidelined by a poor challenge by Andy Carroll in January’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Reading. United expected to be without the Denmark international until late April or early May, leading them to make a deadline-day loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. But Eriksen has made impressive progress and is shaping up to return to action ahead of schedule.