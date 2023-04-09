China's military simulates precision strikes against Taiwan

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has simulated several precision strikes against "key targets on the island of Taiwan and surrounding sea areas", state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday. The action is part of military exercises that began on Saturday and are scheduled to continue until Monday. Taiwan's defence ministry registered 70 fighter jets and 11 ships from the Chinese military by 4pm on Sunday (9am BST). Of these, 35 aircraft had entered Taiwan's south-western air defence identification zone. This is a buffer zone between the island state and the People's Republic of China. "Taiwan seeks neither escalation nor conflict," the defence ministry in Taipei said. On Wednesday, Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen met the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, for talks during a transit stop in the United States. The communist leadership in Beijing regards the democratically self-governed island of Taiwan as part of the People's Republic.