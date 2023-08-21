Child serial killer nurse Lucy Letby to be sentenced

Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, is expected to face the rest of her life behind bars when she is sentenced on Monday. The nurse murdered seven babies and tried to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015-2016. Whole-life orders are the most severe punishment available in the UK criminal justice system, for those who commit the most serious crimes. Letby may attend court although she previously indicated she did not intend to return to the dock, did not want to take any part in her sentencing hearing, and would not follow the hearing via video-link from prison. Mr Justice Goss said the court has no power to force a defendant to attend a sentencing hearing but a Government source suggested “lawful enforcement” could be used as a last resort to ensure Letby attends if it is considered necessary, reasonable and proportionate.