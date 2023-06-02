Chester Zoo celebrates birth of critically endangered macaque monkey

Conservationists at Chester Zoo celebrated the birth of one of the world's most endangered primates. A rare Sulawesi crested macaque monkey was born to the zoo's macaques Rumple and Mamassa on May 16. Fewer than 5,000 crested macaques are estimated to remain in their natural habitat on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. The species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Mark Brayshaw, head of mammals at Chester Zoo, said the birth was a "step forward" for a global breeding programme that aims to protect the species, which is threatened by habitat loss and poaching.