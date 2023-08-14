Chelsea sign Moises Caicedo for British record fee

Home > Videos Chelsea sign Moises Caicedo for British record feeChelsea sign Moises Caicedo for British record feeYesterday at 20:08Chelsea have signed Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a British record transfer fee of £115million. Popular VideosMoreMaui wildfire deadliest US fire in 100 years as death toll risesUp the 'RA chanting at Feile Wolfe Tones finale‘I've been dreaming her up since I was a child’ says Dublin Drag queen Avril Nitrate Latest VideosKrone's newest machines in action this summer on a farm near to BerlinWorker dies after being injured at Everton’s new stadiumNetflix: Heart of Stone | Meet the CastGroup of youths seen fighting outside Guinness StorehouseChelsea sign Moises Caicedo for British record feeDissidents have information from data breach, PSNI Chief Constable saysDublin ladies football team celebrate joyous homecoming in the Mansion HouseDissidents blamed for posting PSNI data leak document on wallWhite Tailed Eagle released into Irish SkiesParents spared jail over dog attack that killed three-month-old daughterShow more Top StoriesLife‘I run grief retreats to help people cope with loss and to remember my sister and her husband’The Indo DailyThe Indo Daily Unsolved: Murder in Malahide – the cold case of Grace LivingstoneIrish NewsGardaí investigating as woman’s body found in Co Limerick PoliticsTDs ‘have the power to help’ – activists’ anger as mortgage costs spiral Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsBarack Obama among famous faces urging donations to Hawaiian wildfire charities03:30Food ReviewsLucinda O’Sullivan savours simply the best of Killarney from street food to fish delights, hotel hotspots and spas03:30Health & WellbeingCan you prevent turkey neck without surgery? Meet the latest non-invasive anti-ageing cosmetic treatments03:30Health FeaturesHAWSA: My sex headaches were so intense I thought I was having an aneurysm03:30TV ReviewsHenpocalypse! review: Apocalyptic hen party comedy is a tiresome stream of penis jokes03:30DairyA window into the past – ‘lost’ documents offer insight into the early days of dairy modernisation03:30Irish BusinessHardware lobby wants 6pc tax on vacant properties to force stock back into use 03:30Irish BusinessPotential full disposal of Phoenix Energy is now on the table03:30Irish BusinessDarina Allen’s Ballymaloe cooks up profits of €86,876 and expects solid bookings 03:30CommentKaren Tumulty: Why it’s hard to imagine Mike Pence will win over Republican voters who want to move away from Donald Trump03:30