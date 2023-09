Charlie Weston: New vacant home tax to apply from November 1st

Thousands of vacant homes will be subject to a new tax from the start of November in a government attempt to make more properties available for sale or rent.

The vacant homes tax will be charged at a rate of three times the base Local Property Tax (LPT).

This means a house valued at €300,000 for the property tax would attract a vacant home tax of €945 if unoccupied.

It is likely to apply to nearly 60,000 properties.