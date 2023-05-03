Charlie Weston: Boost for consumers as dairy prices fall

Four supermarkets have today said they will cut the price of butter. Tesco is to reduce the price on its own brand butter by 40 cents from tomorrow. A 454-gram (one pound) pack of the supermarket’s own-label product will now be priced at €2.99, it announced Wednesday. Aldi, Lidl and Supervalu have also announced that they too will cut the price of their 454g own brand of butter by 40c. Lidl and Aldi will also slash the price of their 227g pack by 14c, bringing it to €1.85. Lidl will also slash the price of its unsalted 227g pack.