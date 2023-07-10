Charlie Bird supports new art project supporting mental health awareness

Charlie Bird supports the Elephant in the room project. A project on mental health awareness. The artwork of Charlie Bird alongside late Vicky Phelan was created by caricaturist Niall O'Loughlin. The 'Elephant in the Room' initiative is founded by former rugby player Brent Pope. In support of the cause, President Michael D Higgins has signed the Elephant. There will be twenty elephants and Charlie Bird hopes this project will raise enough funds to help the cause.